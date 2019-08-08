Q4 2019 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Lumentum Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay purposes through August 15, 2019.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jim Fanucchi of Darrow Associates. Mr. Fanucchi. Please go ahead.



Jim Fanucchi - Darrow Associates Inc. - Head of Silicon Valley Operations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Lumentum's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings call. This is Jim Fanucchi from Darrow Associates assisting Lumentum with its Investor Relations. Joining the call today from the company's management, we have Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President of Business Development.



This call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the markets in which we operate, including potential market sizes, trends and expectations for products and technology, including product development and projected new prod