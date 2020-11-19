Lumentum Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Alan S. Lowe - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lumentum. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2020 annual meeting. Before proceeding, let me introduce the other directors who are present today, each of whom is also a director nominee.



In addition to myself, our directors here online today are: Hal Covert, Penny Herscher, Julie Johnson, Brian Lillie, Ian Small and Janet Wong. I would also like to welcome the most recent addition to our Board, Ms. Janet Wong, who joined our Board in September of this year. In addition, I'd like to mention that Sam Thomas will not be standing for reelection today. Sam served as a member of our Board since we became a publicly traded company in 2015. I would like to thank Sam for his support and service to Lumentum for over 5 years and wish him well in his new future endeavors.



I would also like to introduce the corporate officers in attendance. Wajid Ali, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President