Dec 10, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. Welcome back to the Barclays Global Virtual TMT Conference. I'm Tom O'Malley, SMid Cap Semi and Semi Cap Equipment Analyst at Barclays. Happy to have here Lumentum, Alan Lowe, CEO and President; Chris Coldren, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development; and Jim Fanucchi, IR.



I just wanted to kick off this morning first off and say thank you for joining us, guys. But I guess the first one I have is really for Alan.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystThings are really good for light, from a financial perspective, amidst the broader pandemic and some restrictions this year, you've managed just to contract slightly for the year where your midpoint of guidance is. You put up record revenue at your biggest customer and you've moved the product portfolio to a lot of higher value solutions. So where I want to start is, talk about how this year went, and how does t