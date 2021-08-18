Q4 2021 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Lumentum Holdings Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded for replay purposes through August 25, 2021. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Jim Fanucchi of Darrow Associates. Sir, please go ahead.



Jim Fanucchi - Darrow Associates Inc. - Head of Silicon Valley Operations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Lumentum's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. This is Jim Fanucchi from Darrow Associates assisting Lumentum with its Investor Relations.



Joining the call today from the company's management team, we have Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 and the response of actions on our business and continuing uncertainty in this rega