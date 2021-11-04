Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Emily, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Lumentum conference call to discuss its proposed acquisition of NeoPhotonics in addition to a review of Lumentum's Q1 fiscal 2022 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The call is scheduled for approximately 1 hour. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jim Fanucchi of Darrow Associates. Sir, please go ahead.
Jim Fanucchi - Darrow Associates Inc. - Head of Silicon Valley Operations
Thank you, operator. Welcome to Lumentum's call to discuss its announcement of entering into an agreement to acquire NeoPhotonics and its fiscal first quarter 2022 earnings. This is Jim Fanucchi from Darrow Associates, assisting Lumentum with its Investor Relations.
Joining the call today from the Lumentum management team, we have Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Cor
