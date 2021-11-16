Nov 16, 2021 / 03:15PM GMT

Alexander Henderson - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Super. So thanks, everybody, for joining us today. It's a real pleasure to have the Lumentum team here. We've got CEO, Alan Lowe. We've got Chris Coldren and CFO, Ali Wajid. And this is a fabulous lineup. So I'm really happy to have you here. It's a fireside chat format. So if you look at the system in front of you, you can see that there's an opportunity to ask questions. We would love to have investor questions any time through the presentation or the fireside chat. So please don't hesitate to insert the your questions into the box.



So congratulations on the acquisition of NeoPhotonics. I think it's a great fit. And I'm really glad to see all you guys there. Maybe we could start off with just a little bit of a background here for anybody who doesn't know the company on the breadth of your product line and how profitable you are and all that set of good stuff as a starting point.



Alan S. Lowe - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director



First of all, thanks