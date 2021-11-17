Nov 17, 2021 / 02:50PM GMT

So gentlemen, welcome, and thank you for joining us today. Let me kick off with kind of my view of the optical component roles, and then I'm hopeful you can elaborate on it, Alan and Chris and Wajid. I think the world is pivoting towards more photonics for electronics, and I think that's really positive for Lumentum. And I think after the NeoPhotonics acquisition, I see only 2 sort of big publicly traded optical component companies left, you and to IIVI. And so