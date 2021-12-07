Dec 07, 2021 / 02:10PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



(technical difficulty)



Questions and Answers:

- Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director(technical difficulty)- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst(technical difficulty)- Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Directortime for us and for NeoPhotonics quite frankly, to get together with someone of more scale for a couple of reasons. Our product portfolio is very complementary. They've got an excellent set of components that go into the high-speed optical networking, transmission space. They're working on ZR and ZR+, we're working on more of the longer haul stuff. They bring silicon photonics as well as other IC capability with TIAs and drivers that are very, very complementary to us. And so we looked at the technology. We looked at the market inflection point as 400