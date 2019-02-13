Q1 2019 Live Ventures Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Live Ventures quarterly earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's call may be recorded. I'll be standing by should you need any assistance. And it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Virland Johnson.



Virland A. Johnson - Live Ventures Incorporated - CFO & CAO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Ventures Incorporated First Quarter Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call. This morning the company filed its Form 10-Q for the first quarter ending December 31, 2018, for fiscal year 2019 with the SEC. This filing can be found on our website www.liveventures.com in the Investor Relations section or as well as on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.



My name is Virland Johnson, Chief Financial Officer of Live Ventures Incorporated, and joining me today is Jon Isaac, Chief Executive Officer, Live Ventures Incorporated.



Pl