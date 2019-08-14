Aug 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Virland A. Johnson - Live Ventures Incorporated - CFO & CAO
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Ventures Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call. This afternoon, the company filed its Form 10-Q for the third quarter ending June 30, 2019, for fiscal year 2019 with the SEC. This filing can be found on our website, www.liveventures.com, in the Investor Relations section as well as on our SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Joining me today is Jon Isaac, Chief Executive Officer, Live Ventures Inc. Please note that some of the remarks you will hear today may contain forward-looking statements about
Q3 2019 Live Ventures Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
