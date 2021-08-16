Q3 2021 Live Ventures Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, Amy. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Live Ventures third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings call. I'm joined by CEO, Jon Isaac. Note that some of the statements, we are making today are forward-looking and are based on our best view of our businesses as we see them today.



In the last few minutes, we filed our SEC Form 10Q. I direct you to our website, www.liveventures.com, or www.SEC.gov, for a copy of this quarter's SEC Form 10Q filing for Live Ventures and other historical SEC form filings.



Overall, the Company delivered a strong third quarter and nine months performance ended 30 June, 2021. The Company had revenues for