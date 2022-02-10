Q1 2022 Live Ventures Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Live Ventures Incorporated earnings call. Please note today's call may be recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Chief Executive Officer, Jon Isaac. Please go ahead.



Jon Isaac - Live Ventures Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Live Ventures first-quarter 2022 earnings call. I'm joined by two new members of our management team that I'm excited to introduce to you today, Chief Accounting Officer, David Verret; and Chief Operating Officer, Eric Althofer.



David joined us after working as Chief Accounting Officer at Brink's Home Security and brings a wealth of experience in both public and private accounting. Eric joins us as our Chief Operating Officer and has diverse experiences across strategy consulting, investment banking, M&A, and private lending. I'm excited to have them join me today, and I'll now hand it over to David to walk through o