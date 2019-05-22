LivaNova PLC at UBS Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Thanks, everybody, for joining us for this session. We're going to be joined here by management from LivaNova, including Damien McDonald, the CEO. Damien is previously the COO of LivaNova, and prior to that he was Group Executive and CVP at Danaher where he led a $1.5 billion group of dental consumables companies. And then all the way over here on stage left is Thad Huston, the CFO of LivaNova, who joined after more than 25 years of experience at J&J, where he most recently served as the Group's CFO of the medical devices business.



So to start off, I'd like to just give you the floor and have you talk a little bit about the current state of affairs at LivaNova. Maybe you can talk about the company's strategy, where you're going, touch on the core businesses, some of the pipeline opportunities and we'll get more in depth as the conversation goes along. All right?



Damien?



Damien McDonald - LivaNova PLC - CEO & Director



Do you want to do it for me or we just going to sit down?



Unidentified Analyst

