LivaNova PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of LivaNova PLC. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Daniel Moore, Chairman of LivaNova PLC. Mr. Moore, the floor is yours.



Daniel Jeffrey Moore - LivaNova PLC - Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Dan Moore, and it's my pleasure to be speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors of LivaNova PLC in fourth Annual General Meeting as Chairman of the Board of LivaNova. Welcome to shareholders who are attending the meeting in person here in London and also to all those attending virtually via the Internet. I am pleased to chair our second hybrid Annual General Meeting that is being broadcast online in order to facilitate and maximize the participation of our shareholders remotely, regardless of their location in the world.



Before we start with the formal aspects of the meeting, I have a few housekeeping points. For all of you joining us in person, in case of an emergency, please follow the