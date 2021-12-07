LivaNova PLC Investor Day Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Damien McDonald - LivaNova PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, and good afternoon to our investors and analysts joining us from around the world. I'm Damien McDonald, and I have the honor to serve as the CEO of LivaNova. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2021 LivaNova Investor Day. I'm excited to share our financial outlook as well as some aspirational growth plans around our strategic portfolio initiatives.



Today, you're going to hear from our business segment leaders, patients and key opinion leaders on our device and therapies that treat the head and the heart, and the continued innovation that moves us forward. We hope that you walk away from today's event with the same enthusiasm as we have for what lies ahead, not only today but over the next several years.



Before we look ahead, allow me to take a