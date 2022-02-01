Q4 2021 Manhattan Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Manhattan Associates Q4 Earnings Conference Call. this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



Dennis B. Story - Manhattan Associates, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Angie, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.



During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ material