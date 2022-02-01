Feb 01, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Angie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Manhattan Associates Q4 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022. I would now like to introduce Dennis Story, CFO of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Story, you may begin your conference.
Dennis B. Story - Manhattan Associates, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, Angie, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.
During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ material
Q4 2021 Manhattan Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 01, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...