Jun 06, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
Joseph D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Thanks, everyone, for joining. I'm Joe Vruwink from the vertical software team at Baird. Next up is Manhattan Associates. So Manhattan, the leader in warehouse management systems, really more than that, though, warehouse management, transportation management, inventory, broad set of omnichannel products, not just the leader in these categories, but I think the leader in a lot of ways of bringing cloud as a technology format to supply chain management, which is still underinvested and underpenetrated in cloud. So this should be a good discussion. .
With us, we have Eddie Capel, CEO; Dennis Story, CFO. This is going to be a fireside chat. So I have questions if anyone in the audience has questions, it's session 2 at R.W. Baird, and I can moderate those from the iPad. But maybe just to begin, intro to the company and what people need to know.
Eddie Capel - Manhattan Associates, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Sure. I'll give it my best shot in Manhat
