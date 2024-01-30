Q4 2023 Manhattan Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

I would now like to introduce your host, Mr. Michael Bauer, Head of Investor Relations of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Bauer, you may begin your conference.



Michael Bauer -



Okay. Thank you, Sherry, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates' 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.



During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding the future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the pro