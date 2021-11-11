Q3 2021 WM Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Chris Beals, our CEO; and Arden Lee, our CFO



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our Q3 2021 earnings conference call. We have Chris Beals, our CEO; and Arden Lee, our CFO, with us today. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website, along with a supporting slide deck.



During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These comments are based on our plans, predictions and expectations as of today, which may change over time. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncer