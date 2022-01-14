Jan 14, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT

Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. I'm Matt McGinley, and I'm the equity research analyst at Needham that covers the Cannabis Industry. In this session, we're pleased to have WM Technology join us. WM technology is 1 of the leading technology in software providers, in the Cannabis Industry. It has a B2C marketplace called weedmaps.com and a B2B suite software known as WM Business. Weedmaps has more than 14 million monthly active users and more than 18,000 business listings. They have a true end-to-end operating system on the WM Business side for cannabis retailers to grow their businesses and they have all the compliance tools integrated into it, which is critical for those operators in this space, given how complex the regulatory state is for the industry.



So overall, the company has 1 of the most comprehensive cloud-based software solutions available in the cannabis market. And with 4,500 monthly paying clients, they'll do about $190 million in revenue t