Q2 2023 WM Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Greg Stolowitz - WM Technology, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development, IR & Treasury



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss our fiscal 2023 second quarter results. We have our Executive Chair, Doug Francis; CTO, Duncan Grazier; and Interim CFO, Mary Hoitt with us today. By now everyone should have access to our earnings announcement and supporting slide deck on our Investor Relations website.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our business, outlook strategies and long-term goals. Keep in mind that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Our actual