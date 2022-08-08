Q2 2022 Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Marathon Digital Holdings second-quarter 2022 earnings webcast and conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Charlie Schumacher, Vice President of Corporate Communications. Sir, please go ahead.



Charlie Schumacher - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications



Thank you, Vikram. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Marathon Digital Holdings second-quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are our Chairman and CEO, Fred Thiel; and our CFO, Hugh Gallagher.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties and that we may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. These forward-looking statements