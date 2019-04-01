Q4 2018 Remark Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Remark Holdings' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Keith, and I'll be your operator this afternoon.



Joining us for today's presentations are Remark Holdings' Chairman and CEO, Shing Tao; and Interim CFO, Alison Davidson. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions from the company's institutional investors and analysts.



Some of the statements made today may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views, and Remark Holdings expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date hereof. This disclaimer is only a summary of Remark Holdings' statutory forward-looking statements disclaimer, which is included in full in its filings with the SEC.



Also, please note the company uses financial m