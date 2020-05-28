Q4 2019 Remark Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Remark Holdings Fiscal Year '19 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Cody, and I'll be your operator for today, and will handle the Q&A. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Brian Harvey, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



E. Brian Harvey - Remark Holdings, Inc. - Director of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, Cody. Good afternoon. And thank you, everyone, for your patience as we put this call together. I'd like to welcome you to Remark Holdings' Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. As Cody indicated, I'm Brian Harvey, I'm the Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for Remark. On the call with me this afternoon is Kai-Shing Tao, Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In just a moment, Mr. Tao will provide an update on our business, and I will recap our fiscal 2019 financial results. Following those remarks, we will open the call to questions.



But before I turn the call over to Mr. Tao, I wo