Remark Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we'll have a question-and-answer session for any registered holders attending the meeting.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Brian Harvey, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations of Remark Holdings, Inc. Mr. Harvey, the floor is yours.



E. Brian Harvey - Remark Holdings, Inc. - Director of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, Justin, and good morning and thank you for joining us today. As Justin noted, I'm Brian Harvey, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for Remark Holdings, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. On the call with me today are our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kai-Shing Tao. Board members, Theodore Botts, Dr. Elizabeth Xu, Brett Ratner and Daniel Stein.



We will first conduct the formal business of this meeting and vote on the matters presented in the notice of annual meeting. Afterwards, you will have an opport