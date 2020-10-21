Oct 21, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Brian Harvey, Director of Capital.



E. Brian Harvey - Remark Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, Olivia. Good morning, everyone. I am Brian Harvey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for Remark Holdings, Inc. Welcome to the company's special meeting of stockholders. On the call with me today is Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kai-Shing Tao.



We will first conduct the formal business of this meeting and vote on the matter presented in the notice of special meeting. There is before this meeting a list of stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting furnished by Computershare, the company's transfer agent. The list will be available for inspection throughout this meeting.



There is also before this meeting a copy of the notice of special meeting and proxy statement mailed beginning on or about Sep