Feb 23, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the special meeting of Stockholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Brian Harvey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations of Remark Holdings, Inc. Mr. Harvey, the floor is yours.



E. Brian Harvey - Remark Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone. And welcome back to the Remark Holdings special meeting of stockholders. On the call with me today is Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kai-Shing Tao.



The inspector of election has polled the stockholders present in person and has examined the proxies. Her report of stockholders represented at this meeting has been submitted, and it indicates that holders of shares in excess of the number necessary to constitute a quorum are not present in person or represented by proxy. This report will be available for inspection throughout this meeting and will be appended to the minutes of