Jul 08, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the special meeting of Stockholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Brian Harvey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations of Remark Holdings, Inc. Mr. Harvey, the floor is yours.
E. Brian Harvey - Remark Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & IR
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I'm Brian Harvey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for Remark Holdings. Welcome to the company's special meeting of stockholders. On the call with me today is Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kai-Shing Tao.
We will conduct formal business of the meeting and vote on the matters presented in the notice of special meeting of stockholders. There is a list before this meeting, a list of stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting, furnished by Computershare, the company's transfer agent.
The list will be available for inspection throughout this meeting. There is also before
