Remark Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Brian Harvey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations of Remark Holdings, Inc. Mr. Harvey, the floor is yours.



E. Brian Harvey - Remark Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, Hope, and good morning, everybody. I'm Brian Harvey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for Remark Holdings, Inc. Welcome to the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



On the call with me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kai-Shing Tao; and Board members, Theodore Botts; Dr. Elizabeth Xu; Brett Ratner; and Daniel Stein.



We will first conduct the formal business of this meeting and vote on the matters presented in the notice of annual meeting. There is, before this meeting, a list of stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting furnished by Computershare, the company's transfer agent. The l