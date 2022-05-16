Q1 2022 Remark Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Remark Holdings Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Fay Tian. Please go ahead.



Fay Tian -



Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon, and welcome to Remark Holdings Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. I am Fay Tian, Vice President of Investor Relations for Remark. On the call with me this afternoon is Kai-Shing Tao, Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Brown, Remark's Vice President of Finance.



In just a moment, Mr. Tao will provide an update on our business; and Mr. Brown will recap our first quarter financial results. Following those remarks, we will open the call to questions.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Tao, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that some of the statements made today may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those ex