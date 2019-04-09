Masimo Corp at Needham Healthcare Conference Transcript

Apr 09, 2019 / 04:50PM GMT

Michael Stephen Matson - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. So good afternoon, everyone. I'm Mike Matson, medical device analyst here at Needham & Company. I'm pleased to introduce Masimo. Up on stage, we have Todd Koning. He is Senior Vice President of Finance. And sitting over there, we have Eli Kammerman. He is Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. So we're going to be doing a fireside chat here today.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystSo I'm -- kind of broke it out by your different kind of product lines and then some other more general questions. So I guess, I just wanted to start with your SET measurements. So can you talk about whether or not you're still capturing share in the core oximetry market? And if so, what's allowing you to capture that share?Yes, yes. Well, first off, thanks, Mike for having us. We're really pleased to be here and share our story