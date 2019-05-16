Masimo Corp Investor Day Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Eli Kammerman - Masimo Corporation - VP of Business Development & IR



Okay everybody, let's begin.



For those of you who don't know me, my name is Eli Kammerman. Welcome to the 2019 Masimo Investor Day. We're very glad to see everybody here and we've got a very full day, full of important information to share with you.



First, let's go over the agenda very quickly. Next slide. All right, here's our agenda. We've got a break coming up at 9:40, not too far away. We need to keep the break to a very strict 10 minutes, so please be mindful of your time out of the room.



We're going to be taking another break at 11:00. At that time, half of you will have an opportunity to eat lunch and the other half of you will go on small group demo tours to a few different stations we have throughout the building. And then halfway through that period the groups will switch and we'll give you more detail on that at 11:00.



Next slide. These are our forward-looking statements. Today, we will be presenting information that has various risks and uncertainties associated with it. You can read m