Masimo Corp at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Frederick Allen Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome back. It is my privilege and pleasure -- great pleasure this afternoon to welcome Masimo, and specifically, to welcome my good friend, Micah Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Masimo.



Micah has done an extraordinary job in the 2, 3 years now, Micah, that you've been there. Time flies when you're working hard. And it is great to see you today and dive into some of the topics that we've heard about and learned about on your recent quarterly call.



Micah -- I apologize to everybody, every time, as we start these, for bringing up COVID, again. It's such an overwhelming issue. Every day, seems like the numbers get worse and the situation more complicated. And I know, for Masimo, there's a complex set of puts and takes that COVID brings.



Questions and Answers:

