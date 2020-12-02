Dec 02, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst
Hello. Thanks for joining Piper Sandler's 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. This is Jason Bednar. I cover MedTech here at Piper, and I'm pleased to have with me today from Masimo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Micah Young.
Micah, welcome, and thanks for joining us today in this virtual format. And hopefully, the only time we have to conduct the conference in a remote fashion like this.
Micah Young - Masimo Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & CFO
Thank you, Jason. Appreciate the opportunity.
Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst
Absolutely. So just some quick housekeeping items for everyone. We have nearly a half hour here for our discussion. For those tuning in, there is no audio Q&A. So if you have questions, you can type them in the box at the bottom of your screen or you can e-mail them to me at jason.bednar@psc
Masimo Corp at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 02, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...