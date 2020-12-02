Dec 02, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



Hello. Thanks for joining Piper Sandler's 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. This is Jason Bednar. I cover MedTech here at Piper, and I'm pleased to have with me today from Masimo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Micah Young.



Micah, welcome, and thanks for joining us today in this virtual format. And hopefully, the only time we have to conduct the conference in a remote fashion like this.



Micah Young - Masimo Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Jason. Appreciate the opportunity.



Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



Absolutely. So just some quick housekeeping items for everyone. We have nearly a half hour here for our discussion. For those tuning in, there is no audio Q&A. So if you have questions, you can type them in the box at the bottom of your screen or you can e-mail them to me at jason.bednar@psc