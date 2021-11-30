Nov 30, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Hello, and thanks for joining Piper Sandler's 33rd Annual Health Care Conference, again, in a virtual setting here this year. Hopefully, we can all be back in person again next year. This is Jason Bednar, Piper's medtech team.



Pleased to have with me today from Masimo Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations, Eli Kammerman. Just for everyone, we were originally anticipating having CFO Micah Young with us today, but he had an unavoidable personal matter that was a late conflict with our scheduled time here today.



But Eli, thanks for being with us today, and really appreciate you willing to step in on Micah's behalf.



Eli Kammerman - Masimo Corporation - VP of Business Development & IR



Thanks a lot for inviting us, Jason.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research AnalystSo I'll get started with quest