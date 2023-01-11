Masimo Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Lilia-Celine Breton Lozada - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everyone. I'm Lilia Lozada. I'm on the med tech team here at JPMorgan, and I'm happy to have the Masimo management team with us here today. I'll pass things over to CFO, Micah Young, before we open things up for Q&A.



Micah Young - Masimo Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you. Thank you, Lily. All right. I appreciate the opportunity to be here with you today. Thank you to the JPMorgan team for hosting us. Before I get started, I'm just going to go through some housekeeping here.



This presentation will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as well as non-GAAP financial measures, which -- you can refer to those in our SEC filings as well as on our Investor Relations website.



All right. So I'm going to start out with just a brief overview. For those who are not familiar with the Masimo story. We are a global leader -- global market leader in pulse oximetry as well as other highly d