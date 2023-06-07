Jun 07, 2023 / 06:20PM GMT
Matt Larew - Blair & Company - Analyst
Good afternoon. My name is Matt Larew, covering 908 Devices here at Blair. Happy to join by Founder and CTO, Kevin Knopp; as well as CFO, Joe Griffith. Thanks, everyone, for being with us.
Two quick things. First, the breakout session where we will take all Q&A. We'll be in Burnham A on the second floor. And then second, for a complete list of our disclosures, you can go to williamblair.com. So again, thanks to 908 for being here with us today, and I'll turn it over to Kevin.
Kevin Knopp - 908 Devices Inc. - CEO & Co-Founder
Thanks, Matt, and thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon here to learn a little bit more about our pursuits. Just please note our forward-looking statement.
So at 908, we're really working to revolutionize chemical and biochemical detection with new classes of products to handheld and desktop devices. And since day one, we had a vision to take this gold standard of chem detection mass spec out of the central lab to the many fold customers of those central labs.
908 Devices Inc. at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript
Jun 07, 2023 / 06:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...