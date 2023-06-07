Jun 07, 2023 / 06:20PM GMT

Matt Larew - Blair & Company - Analyst



Good afternoon. My name is Matt Larew, covering 908 Devices here at Blair. Happy to join by Founder and CTO, Kevin Knopp; as well as CFO, Joe Griffith. Thanks, everyone, for being with us.



Two quick things. First, the breakout session where we will take all Q&A. We'll be in Burnham A on the second floor. And then second, for a complete list of our disclosures, you can go to williamblair.com. So again, thanks to 908 for being here with us today, and I'll turn it over to Kevin.



Kevin Knopp - 908 Devices Inc. - CEO & Co-Founder



Thanks, Matt, and thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon here to learn a little bit more about our pursuits. Just please note our forward-looking statement.



So at 908, we're really working to revolutionize chemical and biochemical detection with new classes of products to handheld and desktop devices. And since day one, we had a vision to take this gold standard of chem detection mass spec out of the central lab to the many fold customers of those central labs.