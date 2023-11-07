Q3 2023 908 Devices Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's 908 Devices Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand over to Kelly Gura of Investor Relations to begin. Kelly, please go ahead.



Kelly Gura -



Thank you. This morning, 908 devices released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. If you've not received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please an e-mail to [email protected].. Joining me today from 908 is Kevin Knopp, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Joe Griffith, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the sect