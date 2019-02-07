Q4 2018 Mattel Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mattel Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Whitney Steininger with Investor Relations. Mr. Steininger, you may now begin.



Whitney Steininger - Mattel, Inc. - Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer; and Joe Euteneuer, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer.



As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel's 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Joe providing commentary on our results and then we will provide time for Ynon, Richard and Joe to take your questions.



To help guide our discussion today, we have provided you with a slide presentation. Our discussion, slide presentation and earnings release reference non-GAAP financial measures, including