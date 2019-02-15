Mattel Inc Corporate Toy Fair Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 15, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT
Whitney Steininger - Mattel, Inc. - Manager of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Ynon Kreiz, our Chairman and CEO.
Ynon Kreiz - Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO
Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us today at Mattel 2019 Toy Fair Analyst Presentation. You might have noticed the theme for the day, "You Can Tell It's Mattel." Some of you may know what this represents. For those of you who don't, it is our slogan from the '50s, which we used in our very early TV commercials. You may ask, why would we choose a tagline from 7 decades ago to present a company heading towards a new future in a new millennium? The answer is simple. While we are on a journey of transformation and reinvention, we are also a company with great legacy and deep heritage that is part of our foundation. Mattel has always been a creative powerhouse with uncompromised commitment to quality from its earliest days.
Our return to the tagline is a reminder that we are a company that transcends generations, and our assets, brands and products, many of which were created decad
