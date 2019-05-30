Mattel Inc at DA Davidson Consumer Conference Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 05:15PM GMT

Linda Ann Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Linda Bolton-Weiser, a senior analyst at D.A. Davidson covering health and beauty and leisure. I'm the primary analyst covering Mattel. And so we're pleased to have with us today Chairman and CEO, Ynon Kreiz. And Ynon joined Mattel in April 2018. He was previously Chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, a global digital media and content network company, which was acquired by Disney in 2014. And prior to that, he was Chairman and CEO of Endemol Group, one of the world's largest independent television production companies. He's also been a General Partner at a venture capital firm and was one of the leading early-stage investors in Europe. And he cofounded and served as Chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe, a leading children's entertainment company in 50 countries across Europe. And he is on the Board of Warner Music Group and is also a member of the Board of Advisors of the Anderson Graduate School at UCLA. So a very accomplished career you've had, Ynon.



