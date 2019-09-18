Mattel Inc at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Transcript

Sep 18, 2019 / 06:55PM GMT

who is leading Mattel's transformation into an IP-driven toy company.



Thank you for inviting me.



Questions and Answers:

So Ynon, it's been 1.5 years since you became CEO of Mattel. Can you reflect back on your time and talk about what were the biggest challenges for Mattel at the time, the most important strategic shifts and initiatives that you put into place at Mattel since and what you're most excited about over the next few years?- Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEOYes, so we put together a very clear and focused strategy to restore Mattel and to turn Mattel into a high-performing IP-driven toy company. And we put together 3 pillars for the strategy. The first is to restore profitability, second is to regain top line growth and the third is to capture value from our IP. Historically, we use