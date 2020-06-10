Mattel Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Mattel, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ynon Kreiz. Please go ahead.



Ynon Kreiz - Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Ynon Kreiz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Mattel. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As Chairman, I call this meeting to order.



Let me first say that on behalf of all of us at Mattel, we hope that you are safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, for everyone's health and safety, we made the decision to conduct a virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders by live webcast. During this virtual meeting, stockholders can vote and ask questions as if they were present at an in-person meeting. Joining us today are the other members of our Board of Directors and representatives from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Mattel's independent register