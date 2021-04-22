Q1 2021 Mattel Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer. As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel's 2021 first quarter financial results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results. After which, we will provide some time for Ynon, Richard and Anthony to take your questions.



To help supplement our discussion today, we have provided you with a slide presentation. Our discussion, slide presentation and earnings release r