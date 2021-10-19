Mattel Inc at Milken Institute Global Conference Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Please welcome the panel on The Listening Project: Charting a New Course for Global Leaders, moderated by CEO of The Harris Poll, John Gerzema.



John Gerzema - Harris Insights & Analytics - Co-CEO



Good afternoon. Really excited to be here and to share with you a deeper conversation into The Listening Project by the Milken Institute and The Harris Poll. We conducted a research endeavor into 27 nations, and we've presented the findings yesterday morning in a plenary. And it kind of got into a real simple overarching theme, which is that the majority of people around the world at this point still feel somewhat left out of the recovery. And so how do we really manage and balance economic expansion with inclusivity?



And I've got a great group of panelists here that are the experts. I'm going to dare say that they're the sort of the avengers of this topic because they're going to come at it from a lot of different areas of expertise. We have experts that span the range of both corporate leadership and how we look at ESG and inv