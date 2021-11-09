Mattel Inc at Berenberg US CEO Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Alok Patel - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining today's fireside chat with Mattel. My name is Alok Patel. I cover U.S. toy makers. And I'm pleased today to be joined by Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel. So welcome, Ynon, and we appreciate you being here.



Ynon Kreiz - Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you for inviting me.



Alok Patel - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst



Yes. So we have about 45 minutes today for this chat. I'll start by asking questions for about 30 minutes, after which point, I'll be happy to take questions from the audience. (Operator Instructions) And I'm also available via e-mail at [email protected] if you want to send me your questions via e-mail.



So to kick us off, Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children and family entertainment franchises in the world.



Questions and A