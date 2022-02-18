Feb 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation (Virtual)
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anthony P. DiSilvestro
Mattel, Inc. - CFO
* Richard Dickson
Mattel, Inc. - President & COO
* Robbie Brenner
Mattel, Inc. - Executive VP & Executive Producer of Mattel Films
* Ynon Kreiz
Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Aaron Nee
* Adam Nee
* Brian Robbins
* Greta Gerwig
=====================
Operator
Welcome to Mattel's 2022 analyst presentation, and thank you for your interest in the company. Today, Mattel's management will share plans on its 2022 and 2023 outlook and growth strategies. Today's run time is approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. Before we welcome our CEO, Ynon Kreiz, take a look.
(presentation)
Ynon Kreiz - Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO
Welcome. Thank you for joining our
Mattel Inc Analyst Presentation (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
