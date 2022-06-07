Mattel Inc at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT

Andrew Edward Crum - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - VP and Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Drew Crum. I'm the leisure products analyst here at Stifel. Thanks for joining us. We welcome -- we're pleased to welcome rather Mattel. Mattel is a leading global toy company, featuring brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl and Thomas & Friends, among others. We upgraded the shares to buy in late February and more recently added Mattel to the Stifel select list. So it's a high conviction buy for us at this point.



And joining me on stage for our fireside chat, we're pleased to welcome CFO, Anthony DiSilvestro. Anthony, good morning.



Anthony P. DiSilvestro - Mattel, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning. Good morning, everyone.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - VP and AnalystSo Anthony, you joined Mattel in July of 2020 and have been really instrumental in helping to navigate the co