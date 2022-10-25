Q3 2022 Mattel Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mattel, Inc. [Third] (corrected by company after the call) Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you very much.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. David Zbojniewicz, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



David Zbojniewicz - Mattel, Inc. - Vice-President IR



Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer.



As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel's 2022 third quarter financial results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results, after which, we will provide some time for Ynon, Richard and Anthony to take questions. To help supplement our discussion today, we have provid