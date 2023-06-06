Mattel Inc at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 01:10PM GMT

Andrew Edward Crum - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - VP and Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Drew Crum. I cover leisure products for Stifel. Thank you for joining us. We're pleased to welcome on stage the senior management of Mattel. Mattel is a leading global toy company featuring a portfolio of brands that includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, among others. And we're pleased to welcome the company's CFO, Anthony DiSilvestro. Welcome back, Anthony. Good to see you again.



Anthony P. DiSilvestro - Mattel, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Drew. It's good to be back in Boston. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - VP and AnalystAbsolutely. So as I said, we had you here last year at this time. A lot has changed since. Maybe we could kind of walk through what has transpired over the course of the last 12 months and where that leaves you in terms of the outlook for '23?